‘See something, hear something, say something’: culture in action

ARCHBALD LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s preached far and wide, ‘If you see something, say something.’ The Valley View School District stands as a prime example with a former Jessup resident now facing serious charges.

Led out of state police barracks in Dunmore, Friday, Jack Eltman, 20, of Gouldsboro faces some serious charges. He is accused of solicitation of minors to traffic drugs, receiving stolen property and corruption of minors among other counts.

Court records show the Gouldsboro man used various social media apps to get some valley view high school students to sell drugs for him in exchange for profits and in one case — steal a family member’s handgun.

A Valley View High School student heard about what was going down and notified school officials.

“We absolutely see the student that came forward as a hero in this situation,” said valley view superintendent Dr. Michael Boccella. “They very likely could have saved lives and we’re really proud of that.”

Reading through the court documents, it was administrators at Valley View High School that got the ball rolling from the initial student tip to Friday’s charges.

The paperwork said assistant principal Larry Pegula alerted police to the information that would launch the full investigation.

“As a team we were extremely diligent,” he said. “We investigated it and I’m glad it came out the way that it did.”

Pegula said Eltman was never a student at valley view and none of the criminal activity occurred on campus.

The district superintendent is proud of Pegula and the cougars who stepped up to the plate to protect their community.

“It’s a very close community,” noted Boccella. “– a tight-knit group and I think that played a big role in here.”

The administration believes in preaching ‘if you hear something or see something, say something.’

Coupled with creating bonds with students in and out of the classroom — it’s something that can give peace of mind to Valley View and surrounding communities.

“You saw the results in a matter of less than two weeks on what they did working together as a team. Now, people are more safe,” Pegula added.