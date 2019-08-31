Security flaw resulted in iPhone hacks

(WBRE/WYOU) — Google researchers have revealed a major security flaw that allowed some malicious websites to hack into thousands of iPhones.

Cyber-spies reportedly exploited security vulnerabilities to plant malware on Apple iPhones when users visited a small group of malicious websites. Exposed data over a two-year time period may have included text messages, contacts, photos and locations.

iPhones are generally considered to be highly secure devices but users simply visiting one of the malicious websites was enough for the server to attack their devices. The researchers say it’s the worst security vulnerability yet to affect Apple’s iPhone.

Apple issued a patch earlier this year to fix the issue after Google alerted the company. It’s still unclear exactly how many devices were attacked and who may have been responsible for the hack.

Google has not released details about which websites are in question.