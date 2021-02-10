Utility pole collision causes traffic problems in Bradford County

MONROE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A section of US 220 is closed due to a collision with a utility pole that occurred early Wednesday morning in Bradford County.

According to PennDOT, the crash is located on the southbound section of 220 between Marcy Hill Road and Kellogg Road just outside of Monroe. The southbound lane is closed entirely to all traffic.

The closure is due to a utility pole that was knocked down when a vehicle struck it just before midnight on Tuesday. The driver of that vehicle did not report the collision.

Crews are on scene repairing the damage.

There is currently no indication of when the road will be reopened.

