PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of an Interstate 81 southbound on-ramp will be replaced after a tanker crash last week.

An estimated 6,000 gallons of gasoline leaked into the ground causing a section of the on-ramp to be replaced. The goal is to keep the gasoline from getting into the the water system.

PennDOT expects the work to be completed by Wednesday.

