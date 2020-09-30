Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of State speaks on Luzerne County mail-in ballot probe

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of State, Kathy Boockvar, talks about the ongoing federal investigation into military mail-in ballots in Luzerne County.

Secretary Boockvar tells Eyewitness News that while the investigation is ongoing, Luzerne County officials caught the error and handled it properly.

She says her department is working with Luzerne County to talk about training of election workers, especially temporary seasonal independent contractors, who are hired each year to help with the election.

County officials say a temporary seasonal worker committed an error and discarded the ballots, 9 in total.

