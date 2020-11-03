Secretary of State urges those who have not gone to the polls yet to vote

HARRISBURG, DAUHPIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reminded those who have not gone to the polls yet, to get in line by 8 p.m. to cast a vote.

Polls will be open in the commonwealth until 8 p.m., and those in line before that time, will be eligible to cast their ballots.

Secretary Boockvar also reminded voters that final results will not be official on election night and the ballot count will take some time.

“If we stopped counting ballots tonight, we would disenfranchise all the military and civilian overseas voters whose ballots, by law, must be accepted up to seven days after the election,” she said. “I don’t think anyone wants to deny our active-duty military their constitutional right to vote.”