Secretary of Labor Visits NEPA

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Bringing more jobs to our area the topic of conversation among local business leaders, today.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia paid a visit to Luzerne County, today.

He spoke with local business leaders at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance In Pittston Township.

They discussed job opportunities and workforce development… As well as job training.

“I think that this area is important, it’s representative, it benefitting it’s growing, but just as we can do better in another part of the country, we think that through the right policies, deregulation, tax cuts and USMCA we can see this even on a stronger footing”

Prior to the discussion, secretary Scalia toured Pulverman, a sheet metal contractor in Dallas.

The owner tells Eyewitness News the business has 200 employees a 15-percent increase in the last year and they’re still hiring.