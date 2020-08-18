Secretary of Health discusses new COVID-19 contact tracing app

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania will soon have a new tool to try and track and contain the spread of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health held a news conference Tuesday morning. Dr. Rachel Levine announced that starting next month, Pennsylvanians will have an app they can download to their phones.

Dr. Levine said it will help quickly break chains of transmission by using new technology to notify people who may have been exposed. Dr. Levine says Pennsylvania will work with surrounding states to make sure the COVID-19 tracking app works there, too.

