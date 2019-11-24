Second-Year Event Gives Back to Those In Need

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the time of year to give and be thankful. One group shows that in spades.

Holiday festivities began around the region this weekend but one group in Scranton gave an early Thanksgiving Day dinner and more back to the community. A small group of veterans and friends are on their second year of giving back.

“It’s just not cool that we have homeless people, let alone veterans, on the streets and this event is to try and stop that from happening,” Air Force veteran and organizer Travis Heller said.

It’s a free Thanksgiving meal and more. This year, the vets posted up at United Baptist Church on South Main Avenue to provide for those in need.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to Scranton and everybody in general if you had the need to come up here and get a free meal or come out here in the cold and get a free hygiene bag. It was worth it for everybody,” volunteer and chef Robert Sia said.

Last year’s budget of $400 got a major upgrade. Crowdsourcing online donations generated roughly $4,500 which meant more food and small backpacks with necessities.

“It’s some toiletry items and some gloves, socks, a beanie, and some random items that could help somebody who’s in need,” Heller said.

Heller and company know it’s the season of giving, but want to make this kind of effort all of the time.

“I feel it year-round. It’s just that we can’t do something like this every day or else I would. There is the prospect of starting a non-profit in my future and then I could possibly do this all year round. Until that happens, I’m just going to keep on giving back as much as I can,” Heller said.

A free hot meal and essentials are a start, but the group is more than willing to just be there for anyone feeling isolated in the community.

“They need someone just to talk to. It’s good to have someone come in here and just need a shoulder to lean on or just sit here and get warm,” Sia said.

Saturday’s Thanksgiving season event helped more than 30 people in need with hot meals, hygiene bags, and even free haircuts.