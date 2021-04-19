ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lackawanna County coroner has identified a second person who has succumbed to her injuries from an SUV and motorcycle collision crash on April 5 that also killed Gary Fenton.
He says 76-year-old Muriel Calame died Sunday night from complications of her injures that occurred in the crash on Route 307 in Roaring Brook Township.
There was one other person taken to the hospital, but there has been no word yet on the extent of that person’s injuries.
- New details emerge about fatal skydiving accident in Monroe County
- Biden seeks GOP input, hopes to reach bipartisan agreement on infrastructure package
- Second person dies following early April crash on Route 307
- Vaccinate NEPA: American adults are all eligible for the vaccine, some Pennsylvanians remain skeptical
- Tyrannosaurs may have hunted in packs like wolves, new research shows