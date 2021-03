MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A second person has now died from a car crash in Mount Pocono that happened earlier this week.

The coroner says 18-year-old Samuel DeJesus died on Friday.

DeJesus was at the wheel of a car Wednesday on Center Avenue when the vehicle slammed into a tree.

His passenger, a 22-year-old New Jersey woman, also died from her injuries.