Second person arrested, charged in fatal Williamsport convenience store shooting

(WBRE/WYOU) — A second suspect in a deadly shooting at a Lycoming County convenience store is in police custody.

Police arrested 23-year-old Noah Stroup for his role in the attempted robbery that resulted in the death of 48-year-old Rhonda McPeak. It happened more than a week ago at Unimart on West Fourth Street in Williamsport.

Police say Stroup was an accomplice to accused shooter Ikeem Fogan. Stroup was charged with homicide, robbery and other related offenses.

He was also charged in connection with an armed robbery that happened last month at a Nittany mart in Loyalsock.