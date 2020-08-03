Second-oldest Girl Scout camp in America to remain open

BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Years of hard work have paid off for a camp that’s had an uncertain future. After three years of fighting to keep Camp Archbald alive, former and current Girl Scouts got the good news that the second-oldest Girl Scout camp in America is going to remain open for years to come.

“We finally got notice that a decision has been made that camp is no longer up for sale or will be drilled for oil, so we’re really excited that we have been able to save camp,” Camp Archbald marketing and communications chair Emily Loder said.

Over the past few years, the Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA were looking at a handful of camps to potentially close down due to financial reasons. The Supporters of Camp Archbald group put in a lot of work to keep camp open for future campers. Proving to the Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA that the camp will be put to good use.

“We have been fundraising, offering programs, and working with Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA to ensure that camp will be around for another 100 years,” Loder said.

The Girl Scout camp is celebrating its 100th year in 2020. The good news could not have come at a better time considering their centennial celebrations have been postponed.

“We could not tell the world fast enough how proud we were to save Camp Archbald and that we’re looking forward to working with Council to restore as many buildings as we can, maintain them, offer programming. We were just absolutely ecstatic,” Loder said.

The supporters of Camp Archbald are happy their hard work was recognized so that the sun can continue to shine over the campers for years to come.

“They get opportunities like learning how to swim, or riding a horse for the first time. Some favorites are outdoor cooking,” Loder said.

The camp buildings can also be rented out for groups.