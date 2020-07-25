“Second Friday Art Walk” kicks off in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Rockin’ The County Mobile Band was a hit at Pittston’s “Second Friday Art Walk.”

The event which was postponed two weeks ago by weather, was finally held Friday night.

Other musicians were also on hand along with almost 40 vendors displaying their art work and crafts for people to enjoy on this summer night.

“It’s really nice to see a lot of people out that you haven’t seen in a long time and feels like forever. So it seems like people are really happy, visiting with one another and having a little bit of normalcy,” said Mary Kroptavich, Pittston Main Street Manager.

“After all this COVID craziness it’s just great to see everyone out and about, and having a good time,” said Rosie Fascaina of West Pittston.

The Pittston City Second Friday Art Walks will be held every second Friday of the month until October. Rain dates will be provided if necessary.