Second-ever axe throwing tournament right on the bulls-eye in Scranton

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Electric City Axe Throwing held its first tournament of the year Sunday.

This was their winter tournament and their second tournament ever. It was open to axe throwing rookies and seasoned veterans.

Winners of the tournament had the chance to earn cash prizes and other memorabilia.

“It’s just a kind of a thing to get people together and have a little bit of fun and learn a new skill,” Sam Williams of Electric City Axe Throwing said.

Williams also says depending on the turnout and interest of the tournament Sunday, they will plan for another in the summer or fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos