Second day of George Bacon investigation concludes

(WBRE/WYOU) — A search for answers into an elderly man’s death is wrapping up a second day in Luzerne County.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday on the Back Mountain man. There are still many questions about how George Bacon died and if his grandson played a role in the death. Shock and confusion linger in the neighborhood where 91-year-old George Bacon lived and died.

“I was actually taking my grandson for a walk and had seen it. And it was just like you never know what is going to happen in your neighborhood,” neighbor Sharon Yurko said.

What exactly happened in Bacon’s Oliver Road home remained unclear Saturday night. But we know a day earlier his 19-year-old grandson, Joshua Bacon, was found naked and covered in blood inside the home. State police say he became combative and they had to tase him.

“Scary. Definitely scary,” Yurko said.

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera tell Eyewitness News Joshua Bacon moved in with his grandfather a little more than a year ago because the teen was having trouble. One neighbor even said they’d seen police at the house on more than one occasion after the move-in. No one thought police would be called for a death investigation.

“It’s mind-boggling. I mean he was such a good guy. He never bothered nobody,” neighbor Bob Mansfield said.

The younger Bacon was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, but so far, does not face charges in connection with his grandfather’s death. There’s speculation that may change.

“Like I say, you have to be troubled to even think of killing somebody,” Mansfield said.

“My heart just goes out to them. I couldn’t imagine what they all must be going through because it involved family members,” Yurko said.

Neighbors say they would look forward to seeing Bacon walking his dog in the neighborhood he called home for nearly 40 years. They call his loss devastating.

As for the autopsy, we left a message with the coroner’s office, but have not heard back on the cause or manner of death.