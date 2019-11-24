Seattle Family Has Baby Monitor Hacked

(WBRE/WYOU) — A family in Seattle says they were terrified to learn someone hacked into their baby monitor.

Their three-year-old pointed out what was going on when she told them a man was speaking through the monitor. The child told them the voice said ‘I love you’ and used her name. Another relative also recalled hearing a voice upstairs.

They think someone hacked into the camera, gaining control of the speaker and monitor. The family says they got the Chinese manufactured camera model called Fredi as a gift.

It’s not the first time Fredi has come under fire for being easy to hack.