Seasonal Affective Disorder may hit harder amid pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Seasonal affective disorder, by the book, is a seasonal depression caused by the days getting shorter and there being less light this time of year. Throw on top of that a pandemic that has crippled the economy, separated us from our loved ones and generally made everyday stress insurmountable for some? We’re in for a rough holiday season.

People can talk to medical providers and things like light therapy have been used to combat the severity of the appropriately abbreviated ‘S.A.D.’ But in the year that hasn’t given much of anybody a break, it’s going to be finding creative ways to come together over the next couple of weeks that will get people through.

Stefanie Wolownik, with Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug services helps some of the people facing the largest uphill battles get by. She says whether you’re able to get together in-person or not, there are some things you can do to find your way through this season.

“There is hope there is a light at the end of the tunnel, you know, March, 21 is coming is coming the first day is right, is coming, you know, turning the clocks ahead is coming,” she said. “You know if you can just see your way through that by having hope and finding your passion finding what makes you happy, whether it’s in the picture of a child or scrolling through Youtube videos, you know just just find that.”

As we venture into these holidays, many will come together around smaller tables, maybe even some virtual ones this week starting with thanksgiving.

What’s important to remember is that no matter how much we’re isolated, in the dark and looking for something to celebrate is that there are resources and so many people fighting the same battles.

Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services has resources on its website.