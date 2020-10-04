Season kick-off for the Cobras

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Saturday, the announcer at Kirby Park welcomed everybody who came out to support the Luzerne County Cobras.

“With the fans and football players we have masks, we have masks for sale, we have sanitizer out. We’re taking temperatures for the kids. The hardest part is to make sure we stay under the 250 limit,” said Tom McKenna, Head Coach, Luzerne County Cobras.

“Here comes your Luzerne County Cobras,” said the announcer.

“I want to make it to the championship. I’m super pumped,” said Ameer Lewis, Hanover Township, RB/WB.

“It’s important to wear your mask all the time, 6-feet away from eachother. If ya have corona just stay away, don’t even come,” said Kelvin Edwards, Wilkes-Barre, WR.

“Here we go coaches.”

“Offense let’s go. Jumbo right fake 37 sweep.”

“We’re looking for a really exciting season. We’re trying to keep all the kids safe. We’re trying to keep the spectators safe is what we’re trying to do now and the mandatory facemasks, social distancing. And we want the kids to get out there and just play football and have a good time,” said Bill Fleming, Co-Founder, Cobra Youth Football.

“So that’s what thus park is supposed to be used for, is for the kids to use it and appreciate it. That’s what Wilkes-Barre is all about,” said Mayor George Brown, Wilkes-Barre.

“Watch that ball and start hitting.”

“Fumble on the play, Luzerne County Cobras pick it up number 79.”

“To everyone just to be happy if we lose or not, just everyone be excited,” said Liam Brown, Kingston Center.

“And if they win the playoffs they go into the Regional Championship and possibly win the Regional Championship then we could possibly go down to Florida,” said Coach Tom McKenna.

The final score: The Luzerne County Cobras, 48, The Kings County Chiefs from Brooklyn, 0.