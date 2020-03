(WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne and Lackawanna County Medical Societies are looking for a few good mask makers.

The medical societies are looking for sewers, fabric donations and deliveries of homemade masks. That’s because many orders for certified medical face masks are on back order due to the overwhelming need during the coronavirus crisis.

According to the CDC, homemade masks can be an option when protective supplies are not available. For more information, click here.