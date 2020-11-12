Search warrants in fatal Plains Township shooting reveal new details

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Search warrant affidavits obtained by Eyewitness News indicate that the shooting at the Holiday Inn East Mountain took place as a music video was being recorded inside a room on the seventh floor. A witness says a man wearing a hood and possibly a mask entered the room and opened fire.

29-year-old Rendell Joseph Dixon was killed and a man and woman were badly injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.

