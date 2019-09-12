Search of Morse property intensifies as homicide investigation continues

SURGARLOAF TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sugarloaf Township resident Bill Morse, 60, hasn’t been seen in over a year. The FBI and State Police are scouring his Luzerne County property as this missing person case has become a homicide investigation.

The search is ongoing and sources close to the case say this investigation is intensifying. Video taken early this morning shows officers coming and going throughout the night.

Morse was last seen at his home on the afternoon of June 11, 2018. He had spent the day in Jim Thorpe, Cabon County, where he attended a bridge dedication. He returned home and later that day his son says his father got into a black truck and was never seen or heard from again.

Investigators spent a lot of time yesterday digging into what we are told is a burn pit. We don’t know if anything was found in that pit or elsewhere on the property. We do know that late in the afternoon, State Troopers came out and said this was now a homicide investigation.

Morse lived on the property with his ex-wife. Eyewitness News reached out to her for comment on the search. We have not heard back from her at this time.