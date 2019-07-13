Search for Wayne County man continues for 3rd day

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lake Wallenpaupack boater has been missing for more than 48 hours. The search expanded Friday for 64-year-old Jeffrey Greene of Wayne County.

From air to boat, search crews were out in full force Friday. They’re looking for 64-year-old Jeffrey Greene who was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:30.

On the third day of the search, Ledgedale Dive and Rescue continued to use sonar in the southern section of Lake Wallenpaupack. State police and the Fish and Boat Commission were also combing the waters.

“I was talking to my daughter and I came out on the porch and the helicopter was pretty low and it just circled and just kept circling Good Pond Cove where we live for at least an hour,” Paupack Township resident Wendy Lyons said.

State police tell Eyewitness News troopers searched the shorelines by air for more than an hour. State police say his boat was free-floating and undocked. They also say Greene’s wallet, cell phone and keys were located in the boat.

Investigators say they are exhausting every avenue both on land and in the water. State police are asking residents to check their security footage. They also remind boaters to be cautious of rescue teams.

Rescue crews plan to continue their search over the weekend. If you see or know of Jeffrey Greene’s whereabouts, call state police Blooming Grove or 911.