Search for shooter in Hanover Twp continues into second day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — UPDATE: The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Hanover Township.

According to the coroner’s office, Fernando Vasquez-Vittini, 25, of Scranton, was transported to Geisinger Hospital, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Two people were shot Sunday in Hanover Township, one of them fatally. Pennsylvania State Police are now taking over the investigation into the shooting.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police found the first victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound a short distance away.

He was taken to a local hospital. A second victim in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.







Crime unit investigators all arrived with a warrant to enter the house on Boland Avenue around noon Tuesday. There was a ring doorbell on the front porch of the home removed by police.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the unfolding details on the investigation on later editions of Eyewitness News.