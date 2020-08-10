Search for shooter in Hanover Twp continues into second day

by: Julie Dunphy

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV)UPDATE: The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Hanover Township.

According to the coroner’s office, Fernando Vasquez-Vittini, 25, of Scranton, was transported to Geisinger Hospital, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Two people were shot Sunday in Hanover Township, one of them fatally. Pennsylvania State Police are now taking over the investigation into the shooting.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police found the first victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound a short distance away.
He was taken to a local hospital. A second victim in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Crime unit investigators all arrived with a warrant to enter the house on Boland Avenue around noon Tuesday. There was a ring doorbell on the front porch of the home removed by police.

