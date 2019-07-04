Search for new Scranton mayor begins

This in Jan. 28, 2019 photo, Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright departs from a funeral service for a Scranton Police patrolman at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton, Pa. Mayor Bill Courtright wrote City Council members to say he was stepping down Monday, July 1, 2019, a day before he’s scheduled to appear in federal court in what prosecutors said is a corruption investigation. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

City government in Scranton is running as normal after the fall-out from former Mayor Bill Courtright.

Council is left with the task of appointing a new mayor. But what is the process like? This is the first time in the city’s history they are having to appoint a new mayor. You can imagine what it’s like having to learn and do in a short period of time.

“The blatant corruption that occurred within these walls undermines the good public servants that honestly try to serve this city,” city council member William Gaughan said.

Three days after former mayor Bill Courtright resigned, Scranton city council members are left working out the kinks. First on the agenda, appoint a new mayor.

Council’s solicitor Amil Monora says there are three options. One, council can do nothing and let the court of common pleas appoint one. Two, the charter rule where council appoints a new mayor and that person takes the seat until the next election. The third option aligns with the charter rule, but is under the administrative code. Council appoints a successor and that person finishes Courtright’s term.

“The city and the residents should be able to look at the people who are running in a transparent way,” Glynis Johns of Scranton said.

More than a dozen residents filled the council chambers to voice what they would like to see done. The majority of them want a special election.

The five city council members agree but it’s unclear if that can happen by law.

“The code and the charater that there is some conflict. The election bureau does believe that it should be a special election. Our solicitor has a meetign regarding that this morning so we are still working on that,” acting mayor Pat Rogan said.

“This was a good meeting for the city to have and I can’t wait to move forward and just get back where the city needs to be,” council member Tim Perry said.

Requirements to become mayor are the candidate has to be at least 18 years old and have lived in the city for one year.