Search for new Scranton mayor begins

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The process to appoint a new Scranton mayor started Wednesday.

Applications are being welcomed for the next seven days. City council will then vote on who they want to run the city until a special election is held in November. In the meantime, the person council chooses will have full authority as mayor.

But the question remains: Who will this person be and who is city council looking for?

Council member Bill Gaughan says they’re looking for someone with a background in government and finance.

“We now have an incredible opportunity. We have an incredible opportunity to turn things around and do things the right way,” Gaughan said.

The mayoral selection comes after former mayor Bill Courtright pleaded guilty to three felony public corruption charges. Residents say they want the council to vet the person who replaces Courtright.

“Check and make sure they have paid all their taxes and fees on all levels of government. You should probably do a background check,” Joan Hodowanitz of Scranton said.

“Is there any legal way to ensure the person who you appoint keeps their word?” Marie Schumacher of Scranton asked.

Applications are being accepted to the city clerk’s office until July 17 at noon. Council members will vote on the applicants and plan to appoint the city’s new mayor by July 24.

“I know all of our goal is to do this process as quickly as openly as possible,” acting mayor Pat Rogan said.

“We’ll do our very best and have a professional, open and transparent process. And as I have stated before, we’ll continue to do our best,” council member Wayne Evans said.

City council is asking the person who is appointed as mayor not to run in the special election.

There are some requirements to become mayor. You must be at least 18 years old and have lived in the city of Scranton for one year.