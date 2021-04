COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Investigators searching for 72-year-old Ronald Nicholas say they have scaled back their search and are no longer actively searching for him.

The news comes one week after police found Nicholas’ dog, Cole, whom he was last seen walking with at Brady’s Lake.

Nicholas was reported missing on April 5 and after searching extensively for him around Brady’s Lake, they have had no luck in finding him.