Search Continues for Missing Man in Susquehanna River

(WBRE/WYOU) — We have an update on the search for a man, missing in the Susquehanna River in Clinton County.

Rescue crews spent hours Wednesday searching the river near the Wayne Township boat launch. Troopers were called to the area after an eyewitness reported seeing a man with dark hair and a beard yelling for help in the river.

Crews found personal items in the area where the man was last seen, but he has not been found or identified. State police tell Eyewitness News there have been no reports of any missing people in the area.

They are following up, trying to figure out if anyone was even in the river.