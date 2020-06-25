Search continues for missing kayaker on Susquehanna River

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For more than a day, divers have been desperately searching for a missing kayaker. He was last seen on the Susquehanna River in Columbia County.

The search started Wednesday night and resumed Thursday morning. Now search efforts have been focused on the Susquehanna River and by air.

They are looking for a 27-year-old man of mount carmel who was kayaking with a group of five that launched near the Bloomsburg Airport.

According to authorities, the missing person got ahead of the group. It wasn’t until the group caught up to locate his empty kayak and his flip flops in the water.

Several divers have been out on the water all day. The Montour Township Police Chief tells Eyewitness News they have been getting sonar hits in the water. Divers have gone in, but have come up empty.

Helping in the recovery effort, State Police brought in its helicopter today to look over the area from above. On the ground, several crews from Lackawanna, Luzerne, Columbia, Schuylkill and Dauphin counties.

Police Chief Terry Eckert was on scene early Thursday morning. The police chief says there have been zero communications from the missing individual.

The chief also tells us they have narrowed the search to the Catawissa Boat Club area.

The search that started yesterday shifted to a recovery mission Thursday.

The recovery will go up until nightfall, weather permitted.

Chief Eckert says, on Friday, Pennsylvania State Police plan on bringing in its own Sonar and boat. They also will also bring in cadaver dogs.



