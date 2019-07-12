Search continues for missing boater in Wayne County

PALMYRA, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A boater in Wayne County has been missing for more than 24 hours. Search crews have been combing Lake Wallenpaupack in an effort to locate the man.

It was raining for part of the afternoon which halted the search Thursday. Crews spent Wednesday night and Thursday morning looking for the missing man.

64-year-old Jefferey Greene was last seen Wednesday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. According to a local dive team and search and rescue team, Greene was leaving the Boat Shop Marina in a black Cobalt boat.

They also say the boat was discovered two hours after he went missing, unattended and not docked. Search crews continued their search by boat Thursday morning into the afternoon when they called off the search due to weather.

Greene is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 165 pounds with short gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and boating-type shoes. State police believe Greene may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

If you see Greene or know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact State Police Blooming Grove or 911.