Sculptures a ‘cool’ sight to see at annual Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold could not have been better this weekend for an ice festival.

Sculptures quite literally frozen in place. Their shape and design stayed intact bringing thousands of people out to see them. From a deer to a rabbit to a woodchuck in between. The cold air keeping the sculptures’ shape as it blows down State Street all weekend.

“I love the animal theme. I love the animal theme. It’s definitely cute and adorable to see them,” Melissa Steinberg of South Abington said.

The Steinberg family was out exploring the themed Frozen Wilderness at the 17th annual Festival of Ice. Many got a glimpse at the carving process, seeing just how blocks of ice are turned into an art master piece all while supporting small businesses and non-profits.

“Very comforting to know that they’re still here, that we are able to support them,” Steinberg said.

Traditionally Festival of Ice is held on Presidents Day Weekend. With it being moved up three weeks, businesses say this is the best year for the evet, yet.

“As with any coffee shop after the new year business falls off and it’s our slowest time of the year. So the Ice Fest right now is just perfect for us because it really gives us that jump-kick that we need to get us through the rest of the cold months,” Grateful Roast Coffee co-owner Brian Williams said.

Grateful Roast Coffee is one of the newest businesses on State Street. It opened its doors in October. It’s now providing for a busy crowd.

“It’s real cold outside so people are just naturally drawn to try and get warm and then we have coffee and we also have hot coco and so those two things really answer the call,” Williams said.

“Absolutely yeah when you’re talking negative wind chills you have to keep your self warm somehow, so…,” Matthew Warren of Clarks Summit said.

To stay warm, many people stopped at Dakor Home Furnishing Boutique to see an array of furniture. Plus, the owner allowed two other small businesses from Lackawanna County to set up shop, including Mucciolo Family Wines and Grace Antony and Company Local Market and Boutique.

“I like to help other businesses and two, it’s something to get other people to witness other things, not just what is in the area. I think everybody has the opportunity to also do business,” Dakor Home Furnishing Boutique owner Kelly Nunez said.

And thousands supported those opportunity. There were 58 sculptures in total in downtown Clarks Summit.

They will remain in place until they melt. And if you would like to check them out, the Festival of Ice runs until 8 p.m. Sunday night.