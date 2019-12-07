Scranton’s Winter Market

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — People are getting into the holiday spirit in downtown Scranton.

The globe was lit early Friday evening to kick off a tradition on Wyoming Avenue. The Winter Market welcomes shoppers to the Lackawanna County Government Center at the former globe store.

Thousands are expected for the three-day shopping event. It features dozens of vendors and fun for the whole family.

“We got the Voice of the Valley chorus here, great night all, fun, free. Come out and make some family memories,” said Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick O’Malley said.

The market is open again Saturday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

