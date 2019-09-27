Scranton’s credit card audit put out for bid

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton continues to crack down on the misuse of taxpayer money.

It’s now made public, the city’s fire chief swiped his work-issued credit card while vacationing in New Jersey in July. On top of that, the chief drove his work vehicle to the shore. Chief Patrick Desarno spent nearly $100 fueling his issued work car at an Allentown gas station. The 14-gallon fillup has city officials continuing to check up on all employees with vehicles.

Out of more than 400 city employees in Scranton, around 80 non-union administrators are issued city-owned or leased vehicles. In August, a vehicle policy was put into place, something that’s a first for the city. Now, the employees are not allowed outside city limits with their city vehicles and must report their mileage every month to the fleet manager.

“Along with that, we’ll have the city controller monitor the gas card usage so we can see if there is any outliers – anything that’s odd or different and we’ll be able to tell if anything is going on as far as that is concerned,” Scranton mayor Wayne Evans said.

Last month, city council members asked the city controller, Roseanne Novembrino to have her team conduct its own audit, going back three years while keeping a log of city vehicle expenditures going forward. A month into the request, the city’s business administrator has decided to put the credit card audit out for bid.

“Because of our workload, it’s a little difficult. So Mr. Bulzoni suggested that we get a certified public accountant to do that type of work,” Novembrino said.

Novembrino said the checks and balance comes down to one thing.

“We’re looking for any kind of abuse. Any kind of abuse,” Novembrino said.

The vehicle policy and audit come after the city’s fire chief, Patrick Desarno, went on vacation in July with his work car. City administrators found out after another motorist rear-ended him while in New Jersey.

We are now learning he used a city credit card to pay for fuel, totaling approximately $70. Desarno has agreed to pay that money back, plus Evans is requesting the chief to go back through his five-year log and separate business and personal travel.

“He agreed to do that and he’s going to do that, and then he will reimburse the city for any of that money used for personal use,” Evans said.

Evans says he did not want to speculate, but it’s likely Chief Desarno will not be fired over his actions. Eyewitness News reached out to Chief Desarno for comment, but have not heard back. Evans says Desarno is cooperating and is trying to make everything right.

The mayor says before the incident, there weren’t any ethics codes or rules stating any city employee who has a work vehicle could not use it for personal use.