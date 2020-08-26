Scranton’s computer systems victims of ransomware cyber-attack

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release, on August 24th, 2020, the city of Scranton reported an incident that affected the operability of certain non-emergency response computer systems.

The investigation by the third-party computer specialists along with the internal team have discovered that disruption is due to a ransomware cyber-attack. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether sensitive information was impacted.

Should it be determined that this attack impacted the security of resident or employee information, officials will move quickly to take appropriate action.

The city will continue to provide updates with relevant information as it becomes available.