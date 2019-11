SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton’s city controller has resigned.

Roseann Novembrino submitted her resignation before she was set to finish her final term. After more than 30 years as the city’s controller, Novembrino officially retired at the end of business Tuesday. She did not note a reason in her resignation letter.

In it, she said, “I want to thank everyone for all of their support over the years.”