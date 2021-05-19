Scranton’s Biden Trail gives new look into president’s early life

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — President Joe Biden and his wife Jill now live on Pennsylvania Avenue. Their journey to the White House is being highlighted by Scranton’s newest attraction, the Biden Trail.

“Presidential historians and history buffs that go to presidential libraries, to hometowns of presidents, all of these types of things,” Lackawanna Country Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Curt Camoni said. “So, we’re going to see some tourism based on being the hometown of President Joe Biden.”

In Scranton, the self-guided tour starts at the former Biden family home. It is one of five stops in the city along The Biden Trail Presidential Road Trip, hosted by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

In total, the 14-stop journey takes three days, beginning where it all started for President Joe Biden in the 1940’s at his grandparents’ home which is now privately owned by the Kearns Family.

Biden still visits the home to remember where he came from. “From this house to the White House with the grace of God,” Biden wrote on Election Day 2020.

“It was great to be able to greet him throughout the summer but also on Election Day when he came to Scranton and since then we’ve put up ‘Joe Biden Way’ across the street from his childhood home,” Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said. “We know that’s become a stop for people that are from Scranton, people that live here now and then people traveling through.”

From the childhood home, the trail takes drivers to where eight-year-old Biden played Little League.

In 1951, Biden’s father helped establish Green Ridge Little League where Biden played with his friend Jim Kennedy, whose name now graces the dugout. In the past, Biden had stopped by for a photo session.

Up next, if you’re hungry, you can grab a bite to eat at Biden’s favorite hoagie shop. Biden frequently stops at Hank’s Hoagies when he visits the Electric City and inside, pictures of his visits are on display.

While you’re in the neighborhood, you can also visit St. Paul’s Church where the Bidens were active members of the Parish. Across the street is the church’s school which the president attended.

At the end of the trail is a special treat. Manning’s Dairy Farm’s two locations are the last stop in Scranton.

You can order one of Biden’s favorites, chocolate chip.

“Scranton is on the map for a variety of reasons but now we are very proud that we are the hometown of the President of the United States,” Cognetti said.

Day two and three of the tour are in Philadelphia. Stops on the trail focus on where Dr. Jill Biden is from and places that influenced the president.