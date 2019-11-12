Scranton Y 11/11 Fundraiser

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Greater Scranton YMCA is turning today’s date.. 11 / 11 into a fundraising initiative.

The non-profit is trying to raise $1,111, 11 by the time they close tonight.

It’s the last fundraising effort of the year and the money will go towards services to children, adults, and families including veterans.

The “Y” says it believes everyone deserves a chance to experience what it has to offer.

“The growing membership that just increases the need so. Like I said, we give out over 400-thousand dollars’ worth of scholarships every single year and that’s everything from infants going into our daycare center. To older adults that maybe want to take part in our Zumba gold classes or our silver sneakers” said Trish Fisher, President, and CEO Greater Scranton YMCA..

Donations for the initiative can be dropped off at the Y-M-C-A from now until 10 p-m tonight.

Plus, they can be made on The Greater Scranton “Y’s” Website.