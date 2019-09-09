Scranton woman charged for allegedly leaving a child in a car while she worked overnight shift

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she left her child in a car unattended overnight outside her work.

Joelissa Antioco, 27, of Scranton, is accused of bringing a small child with her to work at C3i in Pittston and leaving the child unattended in the car while she worked an overnight shift. Investigators say Antioco could be seen in surveillance footage going to check on the child numerous times throughout the night.

Police say temperatures that night dropped to a low of 29 degrees.

Antioco has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children and Leaving an Unattended Child in a Motor Vehicle, both misdemeanors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 29, 2019.