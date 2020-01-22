Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Introduce New President

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders introduced the team’s new president Wednesday at PNC Field.

He is John Adams of Renovo, Clinton County.

A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon in the home clubhouse. Afterwards, a networking hour was held to allow everyone to meet the new president.

The 40-year-old is also a Bucktail Area High School grad and graduated from Lock Haven University before beginning his career in Minor League Baseball. After years in the sports industry from Minor League Baseball to arena football, Adams credits his parents for making this return home possible.

“20 years of hard work, and using that blue collar work ethic that my parent’s instilled in me directed towards the business of sports and soaking that up has led me to come back home,” Adams said.

The RailRiders’ season opens at home on April 9th against Buffalo.