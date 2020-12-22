Scranton veterans receive early Christmas gifts

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a special, early Christmas delivery to the veterans at the Gino Merli Veterans Center Monday.

Camp Freedom along with Alpha Chiropractic gave all kinds of useful items to the veterans at the Scranton facility Monday morning. The residents watched through the windows at the veterans center as the gifts were presented.

This was all done to make sure the veterans know they are not forgotten during the holiday season.

“Oh we want them to know that we will never forget them. Especially with everything going on with the COVID situation, them not being able to have visitors, we wanted them to know that we are thinking of them everyday,” Camp Freedom program coordinator Linda Oliveri said.

“Just some little things that they can have for Christmas and presents to open means more than the world to them,” Gino Merli Veteran Center commandant James Miller said.

The folks from the Tobyhanna Army Depot also dropped off a big donation of items for the veterans. And the Grinch even showed up Monday.