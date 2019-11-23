Scranton Towing Business Fire Update

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton business was destroyed by flames.

Firefighters were called to Brayer’s Auto Service and Towing just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. The company has been there since 1965. Officials say there were explosions coming from inside the building.

It took several hours for crews to get the flames under control. Two tow trucks were destroyed in the fire and Lackawanna County EMA was to be called. Crews remained on the scene throughout the night to douse hot spots. Eyewitness News spoke to a neighbor who described the scene.

“I heard explosions around 10:50 and there were multiple explosions. They continued and then I looked to the right and you could see flames that were beyond all of the houses,” Sharon Falzone said.

An employee tells Eyewitness News Brayer’s Auto Service and Towing is still in business and plans to rebuild. The cause of the fire is under investigation.