Scranton to undergo a city controller audit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is under its own audit.

This comes after a city employee used a work vehicle outside city limits and off the clock. City leaders now want to know if other employees have done the same. Council members wrote a letter to the city controller asking for an audit to be done.

More than 400 people are employed by the city of Scranton. Around 80 workers have city-owned or leased vehicles. They also have an issued credit card to purchase fuel.

“Have their own cars that they can take home but they can’t use them for personal business obviously,” city council member Kyle Donahue said.

The city has never had a policy stating an employee could not use their city property personally. Council members questioned it when the city’s fire chief recently used his work vehicle while vacationing in New Jersey and another motorist rear-ended the chief. Council members now want the city controller to conduct an audit on all credit cards issued by the city and its vehicles.

“What the gas cards were being used on, what the vehicles were being used for to make sure it was specifically for city business,” Donahue said.

When asked if he thought Scranton needs accountability right now, Melvin Lundy replied: “They do! I mean to me, with what happened, they need something like that.”

The audit will go back three years.

“What they do now is good, but you know, what they did before it was wrong,” Lundy said.

“Make sure that the financial controls were in place and there was no fraud, you know going back but also to help create a better policy going forward,” Donahue said.

In January, city council passed an ethics code. It states any city property can not be used for personal use.

Mayor Evans says while that passed, it remains non-effective because the city still does not have a five-member ethics board.