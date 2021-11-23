Scranton teachers vote in favor of potential new contract

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District and Federation of Teachers came to an agreement on a contract.

It was put to a vote Monday night and according to a press release, the district and the federation reached a potential settlement on a six-year contract. The federation ratified the agreement Monday and the Board of Education will consider ratifying it at the November 30th meeting.

The contract will cover the school years of 2017-2018 through 2022-2023. Teachers will receive a one-percent increase to the salary schedule in ’22-’23 school year in addition to a one-percent bonus for top-step teachers for the current and previous school year.

A one-percent increase will come to the coaching schedule in 2021-2022 and a 50-cent raise for teachers on hourly rates.

Paraprofessionals will get a salary freeze for the school years from 2017-2018 to 2019-2020 with a one-percent bonus for top-step paraprofessionals in the 2021-2022 school year. In addition, there will be a three-percent increase to the salary schedule for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, along with a 50-cent increase to hourly rates.

Teachers had been on strike since November 3rd.