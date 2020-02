(WBRE/WYOU) — Work is progressing at the new Novembrino Splash Park and Recreation Complex on Scranton’s West Side.

Friday, crews with Scartelli Construction Services were busy working on one of the buildings on site which will eventually serve as community and police rooms.

Once complete, the complex will offer nearly 5,000 square feet of summertime fun. The city plans to have the splash pad open this summer for children and adults to enjoy.