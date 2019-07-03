Scranton Spectacular firework show going off with a bang

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Independence Day is Thursday which means Wednesday, communities across the region are shooting off fireworks. One of the larger events is the Scrantastic Spectacular.

People are starting to come to downtown Scranton to take part in July 4 activities. Organizers say it takes a lot of work to pull off this event and show.

The eighth annual Scranton Spectacular takes months to plan and hours to set up.

“Get it all ready. Takes time to put it all together and it comes together and before you know it, it’s the Fourth of July,” Lou Sapolis said.

Sapolis has been coming for all seven years. Ahead of offering spectators a bite to eat before the fireworks, Sapolis is setting up shop on Spruce Street, putting up signage and preparing the food for order.

“Get everything organized. I do specialty fries and I do funnel cakes,” Sapolis said.

The Northeast PA Philharmonic will be making a return Wednesday night. About 33 vendors are part of this event that thousands attend each year.

“We’re all excited to watch,” Haley Vonbank of Minnesota said.

Vonbank and her family traveled from Minnesota to be with family on the Fourth of July. This will be their first time being part of Scrantastic Spectacular.

“We were here last year but we were not able to see the fireworks downtown and now we have our daughter with us so we’re excited to show her what the Fourth of July is like in Scranton,” Vonbank said.

The firework display lights up the night sky over Courthouse Square. The show lasts just shy of half an hour.

“We just have one of the most beautiful courthouse squares, I think, in the country and it’s just wonderful to have it as a backdrop for the beautiful music and the people and the fireworks. So every year it has grown,” deputy director of arts and culture for Lackawanna County Maureen McGuigan said.

Thousands of people will be attending Wednesday’s festivities. If you want to come, fireworks shoot off at around 9:30 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre will be hosting their firework show Thursday night in Kirby Park.