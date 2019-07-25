Scranton selects new interim mayor

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton has a new mayor. He replaces the former mayor Bill Courtright who resigned in disgrace amid an ongoing federal corruption probe.

Scranton City Hall has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks. Former mayor Bill Courtright pleaded guilty to corruption charges in a pay to play scheme and his best friend also admitted to taking part in that scheme. Wayne Evans insists he will regain the people’s trust in their government.

Scranton City Council met Wednesday afternoon to appoint an interim mayor and a few minutes later the council made it official. By a unanimous vote, current councilman Wayne Evans became interim mayor.

“I’m asking once again the people of this city not to lose faith because it’s my firm belief that we are going to turn the corner and better days are ahead,” council member Bill Gaughan said.

And most folks in this city agree that recent days have been turbulent. Former mayor Bill Courtright pled guilty to strong-arming individuals and business owners into cash payments to maintain or gain city contracts.

Courtright’s confidant, Edward Weidow Sr. admitted he was the go-between and delivered cash to Courtright. Evans says job one is: “The first thing we have to do is restore trust and confidence of our citizens and we are going to do that right out of the gate.”

When asked if he was confident that Scranton could recover from the developments involving Courtright and Weidow, Evans responded “Absolutely. I would never have taken this on if I didn’t think we could recover. The next five months is a bridge. We have to pull city cabinet and city employees together.”

Businessman Bob Bolus says the citizens will be watching.

“When it comes to something like this I think Wayne is very qualified. I think he will do the job,” Bolus said.

Again the vote was 4-0 to appoint Evans. Evans abstained from the vote. This comes two days after nearly 20 applicants were interviewed for the job. A special election will be held in November to elect the person who will fill Courtright’s term, which ends in December 2021.

Council will now have to appoint someone to fill the seat left vacant by Evans. Applications will be accepted until next Wednesday, July 31.