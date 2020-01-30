Scranton schools to be closed

(WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Scranton School District, three schools will be closed Thursday, January 30, 2020.

The three schools are Robert Morris Elementary, Northeast Intermediate, and Willard Elementary.

Morris Elementary is closed Thursday, January 30, 2020 and Friday, January 31, 2020 for remediation and removal of pipe fittings. The school will reopen after all affected areas are stabilized and air quality tests report safe conditions.

Willard Elementary is also closed both Thursday and Friday due to wall and ceiling deterioration. The school will reopen after all affected areas are stabilized and air quality tests report safe conditions.