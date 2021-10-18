Scranton schools looking for teachers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District is looking to hire more teachers and paraprofessionals.

This comes as staff members have retired, moved, or chose a neighboring school district. According to the district’s website, 17 teaching positions are open for applicants in the midst of a shortage happening across the country. Diversity is also playing into the hiring process.

Scranton School District is diverse when it comes to the student body with 36 languages and seven ethnicities. The staff, however, is predominantly white.

“I feel like they can relate more if they can see another African-American as themselves. That can help motivate them as well,” said Scranton resident Ava Sawyer.

There are only two African-American teachers in the district. One teaches at Northeast Intermediate and the other at John G. Whittier Elementary School.

“They can relate with an African-American teacher,” said Sawyer.

The public school review broke down the diversity of the student body in Scranton:

>1 percent American-Indian students

1 percent Hawaiian

6 percent Asian and two or more races

12 percent of black students

29 percent Hispanics

46 percent of white students

“The teaching population, the administration population does not reflect that population of students,” explained Rosemary Boland who is the President of the Scranton Federation of Teachers.

Boland says 112 teachers and paraprofessionals have left the district in the past two years. No matter the ethnicity, she says applicants are accepting positions outside the district.

“You’re not going to come into a district and say, ‘oh sure I’ll do that work. I work all day and night and you’re going to pay me $38,000.’ It’s not going to happen and it isn’t happening here,” explained Boland.

The teachers union is hosting a forum Tuesday night to find what they call, community-oriented solutions. They cite the district’s recovery plan is hurting students and teachers by cutting programs while district administrators look towards financial recovery.

“We’re going to try and let them know, we really care about their kids and we care about them and whatever they need, if we can provide it we will do that,” said Boland.

Our hope as a district is to attract qualified and a diverse population for all open positions. It is essential to have an educator workforce that reflects the diversity of the students and communities they serve. This is a priority in the Scranton School District. Missy McTiernan, Scranton School District Superintendant

That teachers union forum welcomes all parents and students to attend. It will be Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Parish on Prospect Avenue.