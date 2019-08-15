Scranton School District to vote on Recovery Plan tonight

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A critical vote is expected to take place today on the Scranton School District Recovery Plan, but before it does, residents are getting the chance to voice their opinions.

Happening now inside the Scranton School District’s auditorium, Chief Financial Recovery Officer Candis Finan is hosting a town hall discussing the district’s plan, which would raise taxes, re-bid contracts, put vacant district properties up for sale amongst other measures if approved.

A special meeting will be held at 6:30 this evening in the auditorium. The board will on the recovery plan at that time.

If the board rejects the recovery plan district employees’ jobs could be on the line.