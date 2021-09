SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some teachers in Lackawanna County are frustrated over their contracts.

Teachers in the Scranton School District were protesting outside Scranton High School Monday evening before a school board meeting.

They’re upset at starting another school year without a contract or a raise, the fifth in a row according to teachers.

More than 200 people showed up to protest Monday night in Lackawanna County.